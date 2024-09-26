Get ready for a fun-filled day of learning, Edmonton, because Thursday, September 26, marks Amazon Future Engineer Day, and to help celebrate, you can get free Science Centre General Admission to TELUS World of Science Edmonton!

Presented in partnership with Amazon Canada, the day will feature special programming and events to help young people discover the wonder and magic of science and technology.

One big feature event is the Your Voice is Power workshop, which teaches computer science and coding skills through music from Indigenous artists and includes a special musical performance — but more on that later.

Empowering kids through tech education

If you didn’t already know, Amazon Future Engineer is Amazon Canada’s comprehensive childhood-to-career program which works with children and young adults from underserved and underrepresented communities to increase access to computer science education.

This program is the perfect fit for the TELUS World of Science, which works to increase community support and literacy for science and technology.

The featured Your Voice is Power workshop is based on the program from TakingITGlobal — which uses music and technology as a vehicle to promote social justice.

The workshop will give you a chance to participate in quick coding activities, and you’ll have the option to dive deeper into coding basics through music remixing and engaging discussions on the Indigenous experience in Canada.

Guests can also enjoy a special performance from multi Juno-nominated and Cree musician from the Bigstone Cree Nations, Cikwes.

Entry will be on a first-come first-serve basis, so make sure you get there right at 9 am so you can make the most of your day! Learn more about Amazon Future Engineer Day by visiting the TELUS World of Science website.

When: Thursday, September 26

Where: TELUS World of Science — 11211 142 St NW, Edmonton, AB

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Tickets: Entry will be free for all on a first-come first-serve basis.