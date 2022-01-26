Drinking in Edmonton parks could come back this summer

Edmonton’s summer pilot project allowing adults to drink booze in select public park sites is over. But don’t fret; it could return this year.

Councillors will formally receive an update on the project on Monday, January 31, but the details of that report were made publicly available on Tuesday.

The city says 245 warnings and zero tickets were issued in designated sites. The majority of the infractions were attributed to alcohol use outside the designated picnic site area or use after 9 pm.

When it came to non-designated sites, 1,664 warnings and two tickets were issued. All infractions were related to unlawful consumption or possession of open liquor.

“Overall, staff noted there was high usage of the designated picnic sites and minimal negative impacts,” the report notes. “During the first month of the pilot, most issues were related to users’ misunderstanding of where consumption was allowed.”

Feedback from the public was also largely positive, suggesting that alcohol should be allowed in the whole park.

If the city chooses to move forward with its return, a permanent program could consider the number of areas where alcohol consumption would be allowed.