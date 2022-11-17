Dear Rouge are bringing their new Spirit tour to Edmonton

Dear Rouge are embarking on a Canadian tour this winter — and they’re stopping off in Edmonton for what’s sure to be a night to remember.

On Saturday, December 3, the Vancouver-based alt rock band will play their final show of the tour at the Midway Music Hall.

The tour announcement comes following the release of their brand new album Spirit back in April, which explores the meaning of the word “spirit” as the world emerges from a period steeped in hardship and isolation.

During the creative process, Drew and Danielle McTaggart took up residence in a lakeside cabin shortly after the release of PHASES, their stellar sophomore record.

The duo found themselves spending their days alone together and Spirit quickly began to take form. “I had this epiphany that we needed to come back to ourselves and the joy and comfort we found in each other when we began writing music together,” Danielle says.



Spirit is full of raw, thought-provoking tunes; its opening track, “Facedown,” introduces listeners to the immediacy of the band’s new work, while “Small Talk” speaks to the achingly human need for authentic connection. Meanwhile, the upbeat and catchy “Fake Fame” addresses the influencer culture we see across our media.

The record is a different sonic avenue for Dear Rouge — a listening experience that encourages one to be bold and brave and to celebrate ourselves and others.

The upcoming tour will see some of the new songs performed live for the first time to fans across Canada. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

When: Saturday, December 3

Time: 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104 St NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $32.64 — Tickets available here