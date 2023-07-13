Calling all ghouls and goblins, Deadmonton is hiring for the season, and you can get paid to scare people.

The annual haunted house event is looking for energetic and scare-loving individuals with excellent improv skills to work the 2023 Halloween Season.

In addition to actors, Deadmonton is also looking to hire makeup and FX artists and customer service/lot attendants.

As an actor, there are plenty of different roles and characters you can play in the haunted houses, so they recommend you choose one that is best suited for you. Actors are expected to stay in character and act as directed while wearing the required costumes and makeup/masks.

If you have no prior experience, that’s no problem either. “We love helping people find their inner spookiness!” Deadmonton says on its website.

Auditions will take place in person on July 30, August 12 and 17. Deadmonton will also accept video auditions until 9 pm on August 17.

Deadmonton takes place from September 29 to November 4 this year.

You can find more information, plus the application, here.