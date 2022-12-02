12 Days of Giveaways: Win free coffee for a year from Salt Spring Coffee

Looking for the perfect pick-me-up this holiday season and throughout the year? Reach for a cup of Salt Spring Coffee!

The top Canadian certified organic and fair trade roaster was co-founded in 1996 by Mickey McLeod and Robbyn Scott on beautiful Salt Spring Island, BC, and is still owned and operated by the husband and wife team today.

Salt Spring Coffee maintains fair-to-farmer relationships and supports regenerative organic coffee farming practices. This means it sources only the best quality coffee beans while ensuring sustainable organic farming practices.

So drink up knowing how much care goes into each cup you brew! With high-quality beans that are roasted to perfection, Salt Spring Coffee is ready to add some perk to your day.

The prize

1 year of free coffee (choice of 1 bag per week of whole bean or ground, or 1 box bi-weekly of pods)

This prize package is valued at $800.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines