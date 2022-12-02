12 Days of Giveaways: Rest and relax with a $500 gift card to Coast Hotels

The holiday season is upon us and you may soon find yourself on the road to visiting loved ones near or afar.

If you need a welcoming and comfortable stay during your travels this winter or throughout the year, then you need to make plans to stop in at Coast Hotels.

Coast Hotels is one of North America’s fastest-growing, and one of Canada’s largest, hotel brands, with a total of 39 managed, owned, or franchised hotels — including 9 franchised properties in the USA.

You’ll find them in tranquil resort towns, bustling cities and everywhere in between. Each hotel has its own unique personality with intuitive amenities like free wi-fi and pet-friendly rooms. In fact, you’ll feel right at home.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Coast Hotels is running its #NoPlaceLikeCoast sweepstakes, in partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company, featuring over $70,000 in exciting prizes and a grand prize of a ski weekend for four at Coast Hillcrest Hotel in Revelstoke.

The prize

$500 Gift card to Coast Hotels

This prize package is valued at $500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveCanada, @DailyHiveEdmonton and @CoastHotels on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $500 gift card to @CoastHotels for your next getaway in @DailyHiveYEG’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3ASE4iN Follow @DailyHiveYEG and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines