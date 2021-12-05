12 Days of Giveaways: Family Stay and Ski Getaway Package to Fairmont Hot Springs Resort
Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is one of Canada’s all-encompassing experiences where guests enjoy exceptional service, all the benefits of legendary natural hot springs pools, and a year-round Rocky Mountain resort at a great value.
Make some treasured memories with a Family Stay and Ski Getaway Package at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, including a relaxing two night stay and two exciting days of skiing.
During your Family Stay and Ski Getaway you will receive access to Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs pools, exclusive access to the relaxing resort-guest-only Natural Mineral Hot Springs Pool, unlimited free Wi-Fi in your guest rooms and throughout the public areas of the resort, and complimentary parking.
There are different activities to enjoy year-round at Fairmont Hot Springs, including a family-friendly ski area, golf, outdoor adventures, and special events. And there are numerous dining options at the resort, including Antlers at the lodge, Bear’s Paw Bar & Grill, Dapper’s Landing, Mountainside Grille, and Steamers Café.
The prize
- Family Stay & Ski Getaway Package including:
- 2-Night Accommodation for 4 in a Classic 2 Queen Room with a View
- 4 Adult Lift Ski Tickets (2 days of skiing)
- 4 Junior or Child Lift Ski Tickets (2 days of skiing)
- $100 CAD Resort Credit
Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.
This prize package is valued at $1,200.
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveEdmonton and @FairmontHotSpringsResort on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)
- Win a Family Stay & Ski Getaway Package from @FHSresort in @DailyHiveYEG’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/332KAW0 Follow @DailyHiveYEG and RT to enter!
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.