Cheap flights from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta are less than $220
May 4 2022, 5:45 pm
Canadians love to go to Mexico when it’s cold and dreary here in the winter, and now they have a cheaper way to get there.
Flair Airlines has announced that it’s expanding its services and offering flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from both Edmonton and Vancouver.
Non-stop flights from YEG to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) will start on November 2 and the flights start at $109 one way. Normally, you’d have to fly out of Calgary for a deal that good, but these flights are super convenient for Edmontonians.
In 2022, cheap flights are available in November and the first half of December. There are more in 2023 in January, February, and March.
How to book the flight deal
- Go to Flair’s website
- Pick Edmonton (YEG) and Puerto Vallarta
- Pick your departure and return dates, after November 5 they will fly once weekly on Saturdays
- Pick the best dates and prices that work for you
With files from Daily Hive’s Sarah Anderson