Two awesome career fairs are happening in the Edmonton area this month

If you’re looking for a new job, this month could be your lucky break.

In March, two career fairs, the Strathcona County Spring Job Fair and the Commonwealth Stadium Career Fair, are taking place in the Edmonton region. Whether you’re looking to make a little extra cash through a part-time gig or are ready for a career change, these career fairs may have exactly what you’re looking for:

Ahead of the upcoming CFL season, Commonwealth Stadium is looking to hire up to 10 spectator marshals, up to 100 security guards, and up to 75 ushers. This is the perfect part-time job if you want to meet new people and spend the summer season outdoors.

Candidates will be screened, interviewed, and hired on the spot by recruiters. Click here for more details and a list of what to bring.

When: Saturday, March 11, from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre (11000 Stadium Road)

You might also like: 22 companies hiring for hundreds of great jobs in Edmonton this March

A first-in-Canada breeding program for caribou is being created in Alberta's Rockies

WestJet passenger given bus ticket to another province after flight cancellation

Strathcona County’s spring job fair has something for everyone. Dozens of local companies, from Three Guys Garage to PCL Energy Inc., Strathcona County Emergency Services, and McDonald’s, will meet candidates and take resumes at the fair.

Organizations supporting people in advancing their careers, including Women Building Futures, BGS Career Ventures, and Careers Under Construction, will also participate in this outstanding event. Check here for more details.

When: Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 7 pm

Where: The Agora, Strathcona Community Centre (401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park)