“The homes [at] Brookfield Residential [are] open, full of light and quite honestly, look like the home of an influencer.”

That’s according to Saniya Warwaruk, a 33-year-old University of Alberta student, who recently purchased a home from Brookfield Residential in Paisley in Southwest Edmonton with her husband Ed Warwaruk, a financial planner at RBC.

After a long search for their dream home, the couple were “absolutely floored” by the options available to customize their own Brookfield home, many of which were already included in the price. In Brookfield homes, the everyday perks that tie your dream house together are already built-in from the beginning, saving you money on many of the upgrades you may otherwise pay for — which made all the difference for the couple.

With laned, duplex, and front garage homes available in five desirable south and west Edmonton communities starting from the $400K’s, the neighbourhoods are popular with young couples, according to Warwaruk.

So, with gorgeous homes and greater savings in mind, let’s look at our top built-in perks that make Brookfield homes near irresistible — on top of the many more perks that come included (like instant access to mortgage approvals and a Virtuo moving concierge).

1. A myCommand smart home package

Brookfield Residential homes include a ton of premium options at no extra cost — including a myCommand smart home package. All homes come with a smart thermostat, smoke/carbon monoxide detector, smart lock with keyless entry, a WiFi-enabled garage door opener, and a leak sensor — including installation. Pretty sweet.

Warwaruk found perks like these especially competitive when in the market for her Brookfield home. “It was a really pleasant surprise to find out the smart home package was included [in the basic package],” she tells Daily Hive.

2. High (9 ft) ceilings

When you picture your dream home, its’ probably not dark, small, and cramped — right? That’s why you shouldn’t have to compromise on important interior elements like high ceilings that create bright open spaces and let in all the daylight.

“What actually got me was the design of the homes,” Warwaruk says. She “audibly gasped” when she walked into what was to become her new home.

“It is, in my very biased opinion, the most beautiful home we stepped foot in. And we have walked through more homes than I care to count,” she says, adding that she loves the “nine foot ceilings, wide open floor plan, and lots of natural light from the many windows, and tons of storage space.”

3. Vinyl plank flooring and quartz countertops

For a self-confessed “neat freak” like Warwaruk, the vinyl plank flooring and quartz countertops are a beautiful and practical welcome addition that are included in every Brookfield home.

“I really love my vinyl plank flooring,” says Warwaruk. “It’s beyond easy to clean, and for someone who is as clumsy as I am, I’ve yet to put a scratch on it. [And] the quartz countertops are a dream. I spend a lot of time in my kitchen and I am also an intense neat freak. These counters are incredibly easy to maintain and virtually scratch resistant.”

Warwaruk couldn’t be happier with the overall kitchen in her Brookfield home, particularly the pantry of her dreams which has “open and hidden shelving so I can choose to display my more beautiful things and hide away the onions and bags of flour.” She also loves the ample storage which allows her to keep her countertops appliance free.

“During the pandemic when I had to take classes online, sometimes I would have to take them in the dining room with the camera facing the kitchen and almost every meeting I would get compliments [on the kitchen]. I just felt like the homes were built smartly with real people’s lives and busy schedules in mind,” says Warwaruk, noting that her appliances, backyard, neighbourhood, guest bedrooms, and basement all also exceeded her expectations.

4. Complimentary lawyers’ fees

Another factor of home ownership that often hits buyers with an unpleasant surprise is the lawyers’ fees. This can often add up to $1,500 — making it a sweet bonus that at Brookfield, they’re covered.

“On my husband’s side of things, since he’s the finance guy, having lawyers’ fees taken care of is one less thing we had to worry about in the midst of a new home purchase,” says Warwaruk.

5. A two-year extended care program

The cherry on top of it all — the perks at Brookfield don’t end once you’re moved in. Brookfield’s two-year extended care program includes home visits at two months and 12 months, with an optional visit at 18 months.

Extra features built-in to Brookfield homes include instant access to mortgage approvals, a Virtuo moving concierge, and more.

To learn more about Brookfield homes and their range of built-in perks, visit brookfieldperks.com.