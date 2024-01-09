"How is this an NHL roster?" Blackhawks get roasted for lineup vs. Oilers

Hockey fans are not holding back on what they think about the Chicago Blackhawks’ lacklustre lineup ahead of tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The team is without rookie phenom Connor Bedard, who has been sidelined with a fractured jaw, and is also missing the likes of Nick Foligno, Tyler Johnson, Seth Jones, Anthony Beauvillier, Andreas Athanasiou, and Taylor Hall.

The result is a mish-mash of young NHL players and a levy of AHL call-ups that don’t have the most recognizable names across the league.

Blackhawks lines in morning skate vs. Oilers have Mrazek starting, Raddysh and Anderson back, Pitlick here: Pitlick-Kurashev-Raddysh

Blackwell-Dickinson-Anderson

Reichel-Entwistle-Guttman

Katchouk-Sanford-Donato Tinordi-Murphy

Vlasic-Megna

Korchinski-Zaitsev Mrazek pic.twitter.com/mDrmNPfrC6 — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 9, 2024

The combined cap hit of Chicago’s entire forward group expected to play tonight is just $15 million. To put that in perspective, the Oilers’ top line of Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have a combined cap hit of $23 million.

To say that this game appears to be a mismatch in terms of star power is underselling it, and fans on social media are astonished that an NHL lineup could look so destitute.

There's some AHL teams that could beat this roster. Tanking clinic https://t.co/WN8xERZFkb — Taj (@taj1944) January 9, 2024

How is this an NHL roster in the year of our lord 2024? https://t.co/qa0qBNUsok — Lick Nidstrom (@professorMattL) January 9, 2024

Is it bad if I don’t know like half of these guys https://t.co/6fjsK26AIA — nysportsfan113 (@nysportsfan113) January 9, 2024

I like the @EdmontonOilers by a landslide tonight. https://t.co/MMRqJN18Ne — Owen Penney (@FlowPenn) January 9, 2024

Not a single NHLer on this roster tonight. Oilers by 10 https://t.co/ZVZEft3vAA — Ryan Nutzenberger (@ryan_nutz) January 9, 2024

I wonder how many of these would get a lineup spot on the Oilers. Maybe 2? https://t.co/FYXIoO7DGU — Curtis Der (@CurtisDer) January 9, 2024

While lots of fans are confident a surging Oilers team can make quick work of the Blackhawks tonight, there is some worry that an upset could be cooking.

After all, a similar lineup was able to beat the Calgary Flames earlier this week.

If Edmonton loses to this roster. They should fold and send McDavid to the Leafs retaining 90% of his cap. Doubt Edmonton should have any problems though https://t.co/HiB5dO4tsX — Mike Buchanan (@MikeABuchanan) January 9, 2024

"This is not a trap game, This is not a trap game, This is not a trap game, This is not a trap game." 😵‍💫 https://t.co/w5qQGwPdj2 — Mathew Panchyshyn (@mathewjdp) January 9, 2024

Oilers need to take this game seriously and not waste two points. Let 97 cook. https://t.co/K4Mq8rOm7r — T-Hup (@thupka1982) January 9, 2024

i’m not even going to say anything https://t.co/FiV083uZJN — Oilers Daily (@oilersdailyy) January 9, 2024

Please note: If you're calling for the Oilers to rout this lineup, win by a touchdown, run up the score, etc you are inviting the Hockey Gods to punch us in the dick. This is the NHL, every player is good. This Hawks squad just beat the Flames. Don't look past anyone. https://t.co/rHEsOBI8eN — Mr. Bandana (@AdamsOnHockey) January 9, 2024

We will see if the Oilers can take advantage or if Chicago can once again shock the hockey world with a second consecutive win with an extremely scarce roster. Puck drop at the United Center is set for 6:30 pm MT on Sportsnet One.