"How is this an NHL roster?" Blackhawks get roasted for lineup vs. Oilers

Preston Hodgkinson
Jan 9 2024, 6:49 pm
Hockey fans are not holding back on what they think about the Chicago Blackhawks’ lacklustre lineup ahead of tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The team is without rookie phenom Connor Bedard, who has been sidelined with a fractured jaw, and is also missing the likes of Nick Foligno, Tyler Johnson, Seth Jones, Anthony Beauvillier, Andreas Athanasiou, and Taylor Hall.

The result is a mish-mash of young NHL players and a levy of AHL call-ups that don’t have the most recognizable names across the league.

The combined cap hit of Chicago’s entire forward group expected to play tonight is just $15 million. To put that in perspective, the Oilers’ top line of Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have a combined cap hit of $23 million.

To say that this game appears to be a mismatch in terms of star power is underselling it, and fans on social media are astonished that an NHL lineup could look so destitute.

While lots of fans are confident a surging Oilers team can make quick work of the Blackhawks tonight, there is some worry that an upset could be cooking.

After all, a similar lineup was able to beat the Calgary Flames earlier this week.

We will see if the Oilers can take advantage or if Chicago can once again shock the hockey world with a second consecutive win with an extremely scarce roster. Puck drop at the United Center is set for 6:30 pm MT on Sportsnet One.

