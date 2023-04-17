Why this Edmontonian decided to become a "Big" mentor

A recent report by Statistics Canada shows that more than 40% of young Canadians aged 15 to 24 said their mental health was “excellent or very good” compared to 62% in 2018. These figures indicate the largest mental health drop of any age group in Canada during this time. The report points to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the rising cost of living and economic hardships as ongoing contributing factors.

In 2021 the government of Alberta also studied child and youth well-being across the province and discovered that while social wellness has worsened, a child’s ability to socialize with their friends in person has a positive impact on their well-being.

This is why the Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and Area (BGCBigs) is urgently looking for more than 1,000 new volunteers to enroll in their programs over the course of the next year.

Since 2011, BGCBigs has supported thousands of children and youth through mentoring programs and after-school support and services. Recently, BGCBigs launched their ‘Little Big Moments’ campaign, to support their goal of recruiting more than 1,000 local volunteers over the next year.

‘Little Big Moments’ showcases how little moments of kindness, compassion and mentorship can have a big impact on the lives of both mentors and mentees. “Little-Big” moments are more than just board games or movies — they’re opportunities for meaningful connection, confidence-building, and making lifelong memories.

To help us showcase how the “Little Big” moments can have a big impact on the lives of both mentors and mentees, we spoke with Jenna Brewer, BGCBigs child and youth engagement manager, about her experience in the program as a Big Sister.

Becoming a Big

When Brewer first became a Big Sister two years ago, she already had some knowledge as to the impact she could have on a young person’s life. She originally joined the BGCBigs program three years ago in an administrative capacity. But, if you ask her, her most fulfilling role is as a mentor to her mentee (aka, her “Little”).

“I had been thinking about possibly volunteering for a long time, and finally decided to jump right in,” Brewer tells Daily Hive. “I knew I had the support of the organization behind me, and it just felt like the right time.”

Brewer’s previous experience with BGCBigs showed her first-hand what it truly means to be a mentor to youth in our community, but more than that, it’s shown her what being a volunteer could do for her.

“I’ve been a Big Sister for two years now, and I plan on continuing to be a Big Sister for a long time.”

Applying to the program

While applying to the BGCBigs program is straightforward, Brewer tells us the process itself can take up to eight weeks to complete.

First, prospective volunteers have to fill out an initial application form and complete online training provided by Alberta Mentoring Partnership. Next, BGCBigs will connect with you to do an in-person interview and training session. And of course, since you’ll be working closely with vulnerable children and youth in your role as a volunteer and mentor, you’ll need to pass a background check and provide three qualified references.

Brewer explained BGCBigs’ enrollment team provides excellent support through each step of the application process, making it seamless and easy to complete. Getting matched with your Little

Getting matched with your “Little”

Initially, when Brewer was matched with her Little, she was nervous — which is expected.

But after reading through her “Little’s” profile and seeing how much she had in common with them, she expressed she couldn’t wait for their first match meeting.

“BGCBigs is great at matching Littles and Bigs,” says Brewer. “You’ll have so much in common with your Little that you will want to just jump in. I’ve found that it’s often the little moments you share together that actually have the biggest impact.”

This notion of little moments having a big impact is a common thread through every volunteer, and it’s what inspired BGCBigs’ Little Big Moments volunteer recruitment campaign. It shows you don’t have to go on grand adventures or expensive outings to make a meaningful connection, it really is all about the little moments you share together.

Brewer says one of the biggest changes in her own life has been on her mental health. Getting to introduce her “Little” to her favourite things and seeing them through her “Little’s” eyes is an incredible experience.

“I always leave our outings with my cheeks hurting because we laugh so much. I usually find myself wishing we had more time to spend together.”

Take the first step

Brewer says the experience of being a mentor to her “Little” has not only provided a positive change for her but in her mentee as well. This impact is more important today than ever, as many children and youth in Canada are reporting an increased risk regarding their mental health.

“Children in our community need positive relationships now more than ever,” said Brewer. “And we, as Bigs, need this too — to add fun back into our everyday lives and build meaningful connections.”

With more than 1,200 youth and children in the Edmonton area waiting for a mentor, Brewer explains that the waiting list for young people in our community to be matched with a mentor is long. In some cases, it can take years for a mentee to be matched with a mentor.

Brewer says if you’re interested in becoming a BGCBigs volunteer but are hesitant, take the leap.

“If everyone who reads this signed up to be a Big today, that would make a huge difference for these kids. This opportunity is unique. Time flies and before you know it, you’ll have been matched and growing together for years. You’ll be surprised at how easily being a volunteer fits into your everyday life.”

In Brewer’s experience, most people who’ve heard about BGCBigs and the work they do have considered becoming a volunteer at one time or another.

If this sounds like you, what are you waiting for? BGCBigs has several different community-based and in-school programs in need of volunteers and they host regular open houses for anyone interested in learning more about them.

Like Brewer says: “If you’re looking for a sign, this is it.”

To learn more about the various programs and to fill out an application to become a volunteer, visit the BGCBigs website.