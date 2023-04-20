Best places in and around Edmonton to see baby farm animals this spring

One of our favourite parts about this time of year has to be the emergence of so many baby animals.

As a prairie city, we are surrounded by agriculture, which means many baby farm animals.

Fortunately, there are quite a few farms in the region where you can get up close and even feed all of the adorable baby cows, sheep, goats, and many other cute critters.

Here are some of our favourite petting farms in the area for you to check out:

What: Prairie Gardens is a working farm located just north of Edmonton. In addition to growing all kinds of produce, the farm has U-pick strawberries, an adventure farm with a corn maze, and of course, farm animals.

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord (25 kilometres north of Edmonton)

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 9:30 am to 7 pm (May to June)

Cost: $17 general admission; tickets here

What: This one is a bit of a hike but well worth the trip. People rave about the wonderful experience Jon creates for all visitors to the farm. There’s no shortage of adorable animals to check out at this fantastic place.

Where: 58423 Range Road 11, Westlock

Hours: By appointment only

Cost: $20 per person

What: Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM) is an animal sanctuary south of the city near Wetaskiwin. It has facilities for surrendered and abused farm animals and will be opening to the public for visits soon!

Where: Near Wetaskiwin

Hours: Opens to the public May 13 at noon

Cost: TBD

What: The Urban Farm at the Edmonton Valley Zoo is such a sweet little gem. The open and airy exhibit allows you to get up and close with all of the animals. There’s also a “contact yard” where visitors can give the Urban Farm critters a little pat on the head. Plus, there’s an incubation room where you can watch baby animals grow throughout the year!

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm (Until May 5)

Cost: $10.95 for adults

What: Dreamcatcher Association is a 40-acre ranch specializing in nature and animal-assisted therapy, among many other services. One experience they offer is their Time on the Land program, where families can embark on guided tours and spend time inside the animal pens. It’s a fantastic way to unwind and stay grounded in nature.

Where: 53044 Range Road 213, Ardrossan

Hours: By appointment only