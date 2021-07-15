Joey's Fish Shack offers All-You-Can-Eat fish and chips on Tuesdays
Joey’s Fish Shack is a great spot to get all kinds of seafood, but there’s one day a week you should head to one of its nearby locations to get a killer All-You-Can-Eat deal.
Every Tuesday, the restaurant chain offers dine-in patrons the opportunity to pull up a seat and devour all the Wild Alaska Pollock or North Pacific Cod they can handle.
Here are the locations where you can get the deal every Tuesday in Edmonton:
Joey’s Capilano
1149 – 5004 98th Avenue Northwest, Edmonton
Joey’s Tamarack
#A103 – 2571 17th Street Northwest, Edmonton
The fish shack also offers Edmontonians classic fish and chips combos, the “legendary” fish sandwich, and seafood chowder, to name just a few.