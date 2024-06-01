You could host some WILD parties on this $4M property near Edmonton

Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

Carson K. Beier/Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate

Your next home could be a stunning lakefront retreat designed for entertaining, but it won’t be cheap.

This home, located at #6, 2414 Township Road 522, is within the Bayshore Estates area of Jackfish Lake in Parkland County, less than an hour west of Edmonton.

With six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and seven acres of pristine lakefront land, the home is listed on the market for $4 million and comes with everything you’d need to host the most fabulous cottage party of your life.

There’s plenty of room for company; the property comfortably sleeps 22 people, and a six-car garage provides plenty of extra parking space.

The home’s entrance is wide open and features high ceilings, a gas fireplace, and stunning lake views toward the rear of the house.

The gourmet kitchen boasts a centre island, quartz counters, high-end appliances, and a butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, you’ll find a bonus room with a bedroom and two-piece bathroom and a nice loft view of the lower level.

The primary suite on the main level is spacious, with a six-piece ensuite with a standalone tub and a large walk-in wardrobe with its own laundry.

Downstairs, there’s a spacious rec room with a second gas fireplace, a wet bar, and a theatre room. Four of the home’s bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and laundry are also on this level.

However, our favourite part of the property is the year-round indoor/outdoor room. It boasts a second full kitchen attached to a more than 1,400-square-foot partially heated deck with a 15-person spa.

The island of the kitchen is also super funky, and we think it would make for the perfect long weekend get-together.

There are also three serviced RV sites, so if your home doesn’t have enough space for guests, camping out on this stunning waterfront property is super easy!

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.

