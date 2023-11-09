Passenger sues Flair Airlines after baggage delay cost her hundreds

A Flair Airlines passenger sued after a baggage delay forced her to spend hundreds of dollars.

Tara Ferguson claims she had to purchase new clothing and footwear after her baggage went missing. She sought $568 in reimbursement.

Flair Airlines agreed it owed Ferguson some money, but only $337.15, which accounted for baggage fees, and $250 by its policy on delayed baggage.

At the time of the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal hearing, Flair had not paid Ferguson any money, but it also denied owing her more than $337.15.

Ferguson was travelling from Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta on February 1, with a return date of February 16, 2023.

Tribunal documents say it is undisputed that her baggage was delayed. Ferguson’s backpack, which contained clothes, a camera, and toiletries, was missing.

On February 2, she purchased goods to replace what went missing, valued at around $512. The tribunal found this to be a reasonable amount.

She received her delayed baggage after five days.

Under its delayed baggage policy, Flair told the tribunal that Ferguson’s compensation should be limited to $50 per day.

“However, there is no evidence about the alleged policy in this dispute. As noted, Flair did not provide any evidence,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal ultimately sided with Ferguson in the dispute and awarded her $713.49, including $568 for damages and the rest in tribunal fees.