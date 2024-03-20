Trucker picked two lottery tickets based on family birthdays — each won him $50,000

Every regular lottery player likes to pick their numbers a certain way, and for Robert Matthews of Waterloo, Ontario, family birthdays play a huge part in deciding what numbers to bet on.

And it’s working for him — beyond swimmingly.

The 57-year-old truck driver played OLG’s Daily Keno 9 Pick using two tickets he bought at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Waterloo, using his usual method.

On the evening of February 25, a draw took place, and both tickets won him $50,000 each. Talk about double the luck!

“I chose my numbers based on family members’ birthdays, and I can’t believe I won,” the winner said while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his windfall.

Matthews has won a few smaller prizes in the past, but this is his biggest win yet. He shared exactly what happened that fortunate day.

“I checked the tickets the morning after the draw on the OLG App, and I was in shock, so I went to the store to double-check that I won,” said Matthews.

When the words “BIG WINNER” appeared on the lottery terminal screen, both Matthews and the retailer jumped.

“When I got home and told my wife, she almost hit the ceiling!” Matthews laughed.

Paying bills and investing in his retirement are Matthews’ immediate priorities as far as spending the prize money goes.

“This win brings some financial freedom for me and my family,” he concluded.

Speaking of lucky numbers and keeping family in mind while playing the lotto, a Quebec resident recently won $88,888 on her 18th birthday and shared plans to “spoil her parents.”

While claiming her cheque, Damanpreet Kaur said, “The number eight really is my lucky number this year! I’m astonished! It’s like I’m in a dream.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre