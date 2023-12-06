Health Canada has recalled a popular facial cream sold at several major grocery and pharmacy retailers due to a “microbial contamination” that leads to traces of mould.

The recall involves the Marcelle brand 40+ anti-wrinkle creams, which are sold in a labelled glass cylindrical jar containing cream in a secondary cardboard packaging.

Following analyses carried out by Groupe Marcelle Inc., the results showed that the “affected products do not meet microbial standards due to traces of mould that develop over time.”

Consumers in possession of the affected product are being asked to immediately stop using it and to contact Groupe Marcelle Inc. for a refund.

The company reported that 10,931 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from July 2023 to November 2023.

So far, Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed that the creams were sold at Shoppers Drug Mart, Fortinos, Loblaws, Zehrs, No Frills, and the Real Canadian Superstore.

Walmart has also confirmed that the creams were sold both in-store and online throughout Canada, with both retailers having now pulled the affected product from store shelves.

As of November 23, the company has received five reports of incidents in Canada and no reports of injuries. Consumers may continue to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of the product by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.