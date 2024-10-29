Man says he can't wait to treat "deserving" wife with huge lottery win

An Ontario tech worker is planning to help his family with his massive lottery win and he’s most excited about being able to treat his wife.

Chophel Norbu of Mississauga won $1 million during the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw in September. He’s been playing the lottery over the past 10 years.

He purchased his ticket when he stopped for gas on his way to work. When he scanned it to check if he had won anything, he was bewildered.

When he saw he had won $1 million he felt “numb with shock and disbelief,” he said in a press release.

“I never imagined I’d win this much money.”

Norbu went to work after finding out about his win, but he continued to check his ticket to make sure the win was real.

When he was “certain” that he was the million-dollar winner, Norbu called his wife to let her know.

“Her initial reaction was, ‘Don’t kid with me this early in the morning,’” he recounted in a press release.

Norbu shared that he is “overwhelmed with happiness” to be able to share the prize with his wife, who he says is “so deserving of the benefits of this prize.”

He also added that he will use the money to pay for his children’s education, as well as invest in his and his wife’s future.

“I’ll also make sure that my wife has more time for herself,” said Norbu. “This win will go a long way for my family.”

His winning ticket was purchased at Esso/Circle K on Harvester Road in Burlington.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.