Does Friday the 13th spook you out?

In many cultures, the date is considered unlucky. Some buildings don’t even have a 13th floor because the number is associated with bad luck. But why is it specifically scary when the 13th day of a month falls on a Friday?

If you’ve always wondered, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s discuss the origins of the date that makes so many people uncomfortable and the lore surrounding it.

Here are 13 facts about Friday the 13th.

How did it start?

There are a number of theories about the origins of Friday the 13th and its association with all things unlucky. One theory is that superstition stems from early Christianity because 13 is the number of people present at the Last Supper (Jesus and his 12 apostles), which took place on Maundy Thursday. At the Last Supper, Judas, the apostle w­ho betrayed Jesus, was the 13th member of the party to arrive. Jesus died the next day on Good Friday.

Not all cultures fear Friday the 13th

Not all cultures believe the date is unlucky. In Spanish and Greek cultures, Tuesday the 13th is considered far more ominous. In Italian culture, Friday the 17th is considered even more unlucky than the 13th.

Blame it on Sunday

A month must begin with a Sunday for it to have a Friday the 13th. If you don’t believe us, check the calendar for yourself.

It can come in threes

Friday the 13th occurs at least once a year but can occur as many as three times.

The fear is real

Millions of people in the world, including prolific horror writer Stephen King, have an irrational fear of the number 13, which is known as “triskaidekaphobia.” People also fear Friday the 13th, which is known as “paraskevidekatriaphobia” or “friggatriskaidekaphobia,” depending on who you talk to.

Superstition Treatment

Near Philadelphia is the Friggatriskaidekaphobia Treatment Center, an organization that hosts parties centred on confronting common phobias like walking under a ladder, stepping on a crack, breaking a mirror, and opening an umbrella indoors.

In literature

One of the first Friday the 13th stories was written by Thomas Lawson in 1907. The story, titled Friday, the Thirteenth, was about a Wall Street broker who chose the day to enact his rage and destroy the stock market.

Celebrities and the 13th

A number of celebrities were born on this day, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Buscemi, and Peter Tork. Tupac Shakur died on Friday, September 13, 1996, after a hail of bullets hit his car in Las Vegas.

“I Do”

On Friday the 13th, the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas offers special ceremonies themed on zombies, gothic, vampires, and Rocky Horror.

Friday the 13th in space

According to NASA, on Friday, April 13, 2029, a large asteroid called Asteroid 2004 MN4 will fly close enough to Earth to be visible without a telescope, but it will not hit.

In Ontario

In Port Dover, Ontario, motorcyclists from all over Canada gather every Friday the 13th for massive rallies that draw thousands of participants. The tradition dates back to 1981.

Inspiration in film

The extremely successful Friday the 13th franchise includes 12 horror films, a TV series, six films adapted into novels, comic books, and more. The mask worn by the main character in the films, Jason Voorhees, is one of the most recognizable images in pop culture.

13 is a dodgy number

The number 13 has always been looked at as an odd number, while the number 12 is more complete. There are 12 months in a year, 12 hours on the clock, 12 zodiac signs, 12 Apostles of Jesus, 12 Gods of Olympus, and 12 Days of Christmas. Not to mention, most elevators don’t have a 13th floor.

So, what comes in 13? Apparently, you need 13 witches to form a coven. Spooky.

