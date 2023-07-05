It can be tough to start making that first step in your fitness journey.

Finding a convenient gym in downtown Calgary with great amenities and a wide range of classes that are also affordable is already a lot of heavy lifting — and you haven’t even attached any weights to the barbell yet!

A globally-recognized fitness brand with over four decades of experience helping people achieve their goals, World Gym has over 200 locations worldwide and in 20 different countries — including three in Calgary.

Having opened its doors in 2019, World Gym Plus 15 offers a variety of training equipment and small group classes for whatever you’re looking for.

From its incredible team of personal trainers to its world-class facilities, here are just a few reasons that make Calgary’s World Gym Plus 15 stand out from the pack.

Providing a clean and welcoming atmosphere and modern equipment, World Gym Plus 15 is located right inside Gulf Canada Square at the heart of downtown Calgary.

With elliptical machines, treadmills, stationary bikes, and more, there are plenty of tools to get your blood pumping. If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed by all the options, the front desk staff and certified trainers can help you narrow down what you need to best fit your workout.

Unlike most gym brands, World Gym Plus 15 offers a premium-quality fitness facility at an affordable price — with three tiers to choose from; basic, VIP, and VIP Plus.

Starting at just $6.99 per week with the basic membership, you’ll get access to the gym’s facilities, including the cardio area, resistance training area, and free weight area, while also gaining full access to the sauna and showers.

The VIP and VIP Plus memberships cost just $10.99 and $19.99 respectively, and unlock things like unlimited therapies, massages, and premium group classes.

Getting fit is hard enough, but doing it alone — especially when you’ve never done it before — can be daunting.

World Gym Plus 15 has a team of highly skilled and certified personal trainers that are committed to meeting you where you’re at to help you achieve your fitness goals. Through their expertise, guidance, and personalized workout programs, you’ll be able to benefit from their years of experience and hit the gym like a pro.

Whether you want to spice up your routine or you’re looking for a way to anchor your fitness routine into your schedule, World Gym Plus 15 offers a variety of classes for VIP members that provide a fun, engaging way to work out.

There are strength and conditioning classes and high-intensity interval training (H.I.I.T) options to help push your limits and break a sweat, along with Hot Yoga and Pilates to help you stay limber.

Classes are available daily, with expanding options to get you out of your comfort zone and options to join either online or in person.

After a hard gym session, it’s important to reconnect with your body to help it cool down properly. Luckily, there are amenities at World Gym Plus 15 that can help you recover so you’re not sore the next day.

With registered massage therapists on-site that offer direct billing services, your wellness journey is as simple as booking an appointment after a workout.

For VIP members, the gym also has red light therapy booths, which have been known to improve skin health and promote relaxation. There are also hydro massage chairs, letting you rejuvenate with a massage using powerful waves of heated water.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gym experience, a VIP membership not only gets you access to the red light therapy booths, hydro massage chairs, and tanning booths, but you’ll also get unlimited guest passes for when you need a gym buddy.

VIP Plus members get further benefits, like complimentary towel service, exclusive access to the VIP room, and pro shop discounts.

World Gym Plus 15 also has a referral program, where you can receive one month free, along with a World Gym bag, shaker bottle, or one-hour personal training session.

You can visit World Gym Plus 15 now to sign up for your membership or book a free tour to check out the facilities in downtown Calgary for yourself.