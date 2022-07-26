Get a great deal on winter getaway from Calgary to Hawaii right now
Jul 26 2022, 5:03 pm
Winter in Calgary can be rough, so what better time to go on a winter getaway and what better place to go than Hawaii.
Right now you can book a flight from Calgary to Kona, Hawaii, for $369 roundtrip.
You can check out Kealakekua Bay, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, and Volcano village.
How to book
1. Go to FlightHub, Kayak, or Skyscanner
2. Try one of the following date combinations:
- Jan 4 to Jan 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25
- Jan 11, 12 to Jan 19, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31
- Jan 13, 14 to Jan 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1
- Jan 15, 16 to Jan 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1
- Jan 18, 19 to Jan 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7
- Jan 20, 21 to Jan 27, 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8
- Jan 22 to Jan 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8
- Jan 23, 24 to Jan 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8
- Jan 25, 26 to Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8
- Jan 27 to Feb 2, 6, 7, 8
- Jan 29, 30 to Feb 6, 7, 8
- Jan 31 to Feb 6, 7, 8
- Feb 1 to Feb 8
3. Pack your sunscreen