Get a great deal on winter getaway from Calgary to Hawaii right now

Jul 26 2022, 5:03 pm
MGambill/Shutterstock

Winter in Calgary can be rough, so what better time to go on a winter getaway and what better place to go than Hawaii.

Right now you can book a flight from Calgary to Kona, Hawaii, for $369 roundtrip.

You can check out Kealakekua Bay, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, and Volcano village.

Calgary to Kona/Kayak

How to book

1. Go to FlightHubKayak, or Skyscanner

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

  • Jan 4 to Jan 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25
  • Jan 11, 12 to Jan 19, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31
  • Jan 13, 14 to Jan 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1
  • Jan 15, 16 to Jan 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1

 

  • Jan 18, 19 to Jan 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7
  • Jan 20, 21 to Jan 27, 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8
  • Jan 22 to Jan 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8
  • Jan 23, 24 to Jan 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8

 

  • Jan 25, 26 to Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8
  • Jan 27 to Feb 2, 6, 7, 8
  • Jan 29, 30 to Feb 6, 7, 8
  • Jan 31 to Feb 6, 7, 8
  • Feb 1 to Feb 8

3. Pack your sunscreen

