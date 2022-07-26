Get a great deal on winter getaway from Calgary to Hawaii right now

Winter in Calgary can be rough, so what better time to go on a winter getaway and what better place to go than Hawaii.

Right now you can book a flight from Calgary to Kona, Hawaii, for $369 roundtrip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtyard Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Resort (@konabeachresort)

You can check out Kealakekua Bay, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, and Volcano village.

How to book

1. Go to FlightHub, Kayak, or Skyscanner

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

Jan 4 to Jan 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25

Jan 11, 12 to Jan 19, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31

Jan 13, 14 to Jan 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1

Jan 15, 16 to Jan 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1

Jan 18, 19 to Jan 25, 26, 27, 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7

Jan 20, 21 to Jan 27, 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8

Jan 22 to Jan 29, 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8

Jan 23, 24 to Jan 31, Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8

Jan 25, 26 to Feb 1, 2, 6, 7, 8

Jan 27 to Feb 2, 6, 7, 8

Jan 29, 30 to Feb 6, 7, 8

Jan 31 to Feb 6, 7, 8

Feb 1 to Feb 8

3. Pack your sunscreen