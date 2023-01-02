Star power: Here is what's filming in Alberta this January

Hello 2023!

The start of a new year means some brand new movies and TV shows filming right here in Alberta. From returning series like Fargo to new showstoppers like Lucky Star, you just never know when you might catch a glimpse of the cameras rolling in Alberta.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Alberta this January.

Fraggle Rock – Season 2

Going by its code name of “Raphanis,” Fraggle Rock is back in the city this January to begin production of its second season.

Previously the puppet animation series was filmed at the Calgary Film Centre where it occupied all three sound stages. Filming for the second season will take place until sometime in February.

Fargo – Season 5

Fargo is in production in Alberta for its fifth season this January. Filming for the new season will be underway in Calgary till April of next year. The series is based on the 1996 film Fargo by the Coen brothers and follows an anthology style of filming — where the characters, storyline, and location change each season.

Season five will bring new additions like Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez. Notable cast members from previous seasons include Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Rock.

Dark Match

Dark Match is a new movie that began filming in Alberta this past November. The new horror movie will be about a wrestling company that takes a gig in a small town, only to find out the town is run by an evil cult leader.

The movie will star Calgary native Steven Ogg, along with professional wrestler Chris Jericho. Other cast members include Ayisha Issa and Sara Canning. Dark Match will be on location in Edmonton — so be on the lookout in the city!

Lucky Star

Lucky Star is a new movie filming in Calgary from January 16 through to February 10. While casting for the movie is being kept under wraps, we do know that Lucky Star will be about a Chinese-Canadian family. It focuses on a dad named Lucky who has a gambling problem. After he is scammed out of his money, Lucky tries to win it back without his family finding out.