5 ways to spend the day in Calgary’s University District this season

It’s officially time to stick your holiday playlist on repeat, string up the twinkling lights that you have in storage, and get settled into a full-on festive mode for the coming weeks.

When you’re busy getting everything organized, from decorating your place to checking gifts off your list, it’s easy to forget to take time for self-care. But in Calgary, there’s a one-stop-shop destination with everything you need for gift shopping, entertainment, and some R&R: University District.

Since all of the amenities within the community are just a short walk from one another, shopping here is a different experience from your average crowded mall or shopping centre. With 16 retailers currently open and more to come, there is lots to explore. Knowing this, we were inspired to create an itinerary with ideas for how you can spend the day in University District and shop local this season.

Get invigorated with movement

The holidays can be a little stressful for anyone, and one way to combat that stress is to cycle it out. Start your day with a fun spin class at YYC Cycle’s newest spot to sweat in University District. When the clock is up after 50 minutes, the feeling of accomplishment is instantaneous. If you’re looking to get a head start on setting your resolutions for the new year, check out Orangetheory Fitness opening soon in University District

Refresh with a beauty treatment

It’s always easier to summon the motivation for a fitness class when you know you have something to look forward to afterwards. That’s why it makes perfect sense to book a well-deserved hair treatment at Curious Hair Skin Body’s University District location. If an energetic spin session isn’t your idea of self-care, you can still book a treatment at Curious and have that straight-out-of-the-salon feeling as you begin a day of festivities. Be sure to take a look at the gift ideas in the salon, including the fragrant Milk Jar Candle Co. candles. For those looking for a talented barber, Denim and Smith is a must and right next door.

Indulge in a holiday brunch

Holiday shopping on an empty stomach is never a good idea. Fuel up with a mouth-watering meal at famed breakfast spot OEB Breakfast Co. With a menu packed full of delicious items, like breakfast poutine (with every topping option you could imagine), classic eggs benny dishes, and sweet delights (Belgian waffles, anyone?), there’s something for everyone. Breakfast in northwest Calgary just got elevated. Pro tip: add a mimosa on the side.

Tackle your holiday shopping

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’ll be glad to know you can find something for everyone on your list at University District.

For gifts for the furry member of your family, make a stop at Pet Planet. If you’re friends with anyone who enjoys a good cup of Joe, visit Monogram Coffee next. For the wine connoisseurs, craft brew enthusiasts, or novice mixologists you know, Market Wines has you covered. The store also carries a collection of stemware and hosts tasting events, providing you with plenty of gift options. When it comes to stocking stuffers, you can buy gift cards for some of the best lunch spots in the city — Bar Burrito, Freshii, Five Guys, Osmow’s, and more.

Save-On-Foods has you covered for your holiday grocery shopping needs. Want to test your hand in putting together a delicious charcuterie spread? You can get deli meats, cheeses, fresh bread, gourmet olives, and more at the store. Pro tip: contact the deli department ahead of time for more details.

Catch a holiday movie

There’s nothing quite like the joy of watching holiday movies (with popcorn in-hand) over the most magical season of the year. This time around, you can check out the latest releases at the only VIP Cineplex Cinemas in Calgary. Choose a date with your loved ones and look forward to a new way to experience the big screen in Calgary. If you’re still looking for gift ideas at that point, why not give the gift of movie-watching to a friend with a gift card?

Calgary’s University District has been designed to enhance the experience of shopping, eating, exploring, and socializing within the community. To give yourself the best gift of all this year, you could find your dream home just steps from the above-mentioned spots in this growing community.

University District has housing options to suit buyers at every stage of life, and to see this for yourself, you can stop by the Discovery Centre at 4410 University Avenue NW. When you do, you’ll also get to see the dazzling holiday installation on-site.

To learn more about University District before then, visit myuniversitydistrict.ca.