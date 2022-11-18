Two spots in Alberta made it onto Vrbo's hidden Canadian gems list

There are plenty of hidden gems to explore and stay in Canada, and two Alberta spots are in high demand on one vacation home rental service.

We mean, Alberta has already been named a top travel destination in the world for 2023 by National Geographic, so this shouldn’t be too big of a surprise.

According to a roundup from Expedia, travellers are exploring unassuming locales and new places this year, with some spots in Canada seeing a large increase in bookings.

Demand for Vrbo’s private vacation homes in Canmore and Calgary has increased by more than 30% or more since September 2021, based on Vrbo demand from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022.

Other spots in Canada to see such a spike in popularity are:

Cape Breton, NS

Chaudière, QC

Charlottetown, PEI

Prince Edward County, ON

Winnipeg, MB

Québec City, QC

Cowichan Valley, BC

Saanich, BC

Vrbo is part of the Expedia Group, which includes Expedia and Hotels.com.