Deadly Calgary house fire claims two lives

Two people are dead following a house fire in Calgary early this morning.

Crews were called to the 2800 block of 41st Street SW just after midnight after getting reports of heavy smoke coming from a basement window.

A neighbour was able to pull one person from the home and onto the front lawn, where they attempted to give CPR.

Unfortunately, the person succumbed to their injuries along with a second victim who was discovered in the basement of the home.

Two other people living in the home were able to self-evacuate and were released by Alberta Health Services after being assessed.

The Calgary Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

The fire department is reminding all Calgarians to plan at least two different escape routes out of their home in case of a fire, and to coordinate a meeting place to confirm everyone is safe.