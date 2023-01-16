5 Kamloops hidden gems for the foodie who loves winter adventure

With the new year upon us, now is the time to get started on those resolutions you make every year.

Instead of promising to work harder or subscribe to that gym membership, you’re going to cancel in a few months, a resolution that’s a little more achievable is getting some much-needed self-care with a peaceful getaway.

Just a short jump across the province, Kamloops is a great spot for a weekend of rest and relaxation, brimming with amazing restaurants that serve up some fantastic drinks.

To help whet your appetite for your next trip, here are some hotspots in the ‘Loops that serve travel-worthy meals and cocktails.

An innovative new restaurant that opened this past October, Jadoo is an eclectic spot that serves modern Indian cuisine and craft cocktails. They also have a rooftop lounge that has a 360-degree view of the entire city, so you can get in some amazing views while sipping a delicious cocktail.

While they serve some traditional Indian dishes, they also take these flavours and twist them to create different fusions like chicken tikka bao and chilli cheese kulcha. One of the more adventurous options is a hot dog that needs no mustard or ketchup, as it’s marinated on a spiced mutton seekh kebab, cooked on a skewer in a clay oven.

They also have an extensive drink menu filled with a mix of classic and signature cocktails — we recommend the French Kiss, which combines naturally infused gin with vanilla pods and ginger beer (no tongue included).

To get the full breadth of their drink menu, Jadoo is hosting a tasting night Friday, January 27, featuring a five-course menu inspired by the magical flavours in gin.

Part pub. Part café. Part restaurant. Part awesome. Red Beard is definitely a must-visit while you’re staying in the ‘Loops. You’ll never be short on choice, with 18 rotating taps filled with the best craft beers and ciders available, delicious brunch and dinner menus for the hungry, and some killer craft cocktails for the vibes.

One of their featured cocktails this winter is a Quince Alexander, which is a play on a Brandy Alexander. Processing around 80 pounds of sustainably-sourced Quince that would’ve otherwise gone to waste, they were able to salvage the excess of this pome fruit into a fragrant syrup. The cocktail also replaces the traditional chocolate with North Vancouver’s The Woods Spirit Company’s Nocino 2021 — a nutty, barrel-aged green walnut liqueur.

This light yet creamy drink has a flavour that falls somewhere between pears, apples, and orange blossoms — perfect as a refreshing winter drink. You have to try it for yourself before it rotates off the menu, which is likely to happen in late February.

Opening in Kamloops in 2004, Maurya’s is a labour of love founded by Dilip Maurya and his wife, Preeti. After moving here from India in 1997, the restaurant has been able to create a dining experience filled with delicious Indian staples and exceptional can’t-miss cocktails.

One of their premium cocktails, inspired by their hometown of Lucknow, India, Maurya’s Yeloras Martini incorporates the traditional, yet unusual cocktail ingredient of clarified butter — or ghee. Shaken with a house-made Vermouth to aerate the martini, this is definitely a rich drink that “007” himself would be ordering.

After figuring out a cocktail that pays homage to their roots, their Elixir Bonfire is inspired by the hardworking Kamloops community. It uses their house-made magical spice bitters to accentuate its Vermouth flavours. Mixed with the best scotch, infused with ocean water and aged for three months in-house with burned wood and charcoal, this one’s got a creamy, rich texture.

A downtown ‘Loops landmark since 2004, the Brownstone is a classic spot located in the historic 1904 Canadian Bank of Commerce building featuring tons of warmth and character.

With a seasonally rotating menu, they always use the very best BC products in innovative ways to create fresh dishes – growing their own herbs and salad greens in their garden courtyard. They also always have amazing rustic bread, cheeses, and charcuterie made in-house, too.

To celebrate the first month of 2023, gin lovers will be getting their fill with “Gin-uary,” featuring an extensive library of gins from local, Canadian, and international makers — highlighting one every day of January.

Their Lavender Haskap Gin Sour is made with local, Kamloops-own Borealis Haskip Gin from the Gin Lane Distilling Company. Mixed with Crème de Lavande (lavender liqueur) from Arbutus Distillery, citrus, and egg whites, this tart treat can also be made vegan using Fee Brothers Fee Foam.

As Kamloops’ first microbrewery, the Noble Pig Brewhouse came out swinging with an innovative, beer-forward menu — combining their craft-brewed beer in their food, creating beer-fusion dishes that showcase market-fresh ingredients.

One of their most popular seasonal brews is the Art of Deception, coming early to mid-January to keep you on your toes. This imperial stout gets its name from having a deep, robust flavour that maintains a smooth body despite higher-than-average alcohol content at 8% — perfect for a cold winter day.

To stay in the ‘Loop about all the must-try restaurants and to explore all accommodations, visit the Tourism Kamloops website.