Too cold: Parts of Alberta set to feel like -40 by tomorrow morning

Some Albertans will be cranking up the thermostat this evening, with wind chill values flirting with -40°C expected tomorrow morning.

It may only be early November but Environment Canada has issued a flurry of extreme cold warnings for east central Alberta calling for punishing temperatures overnight.

The areas impacted include Drumheller, Leduc, Red Deer, Hanna, Lloydminster, and Fort Saskatchewan.

“Temperatures will drop to near -30C overnight which will produce wind chill values near -40 by Wednesday morning. Conditions will improve late Wednesday morning,” the warning stated.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk, with the federal weather agency adding to dress warmly and to dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

It also stressed that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Alberta already shattered records on Tuesday morning for daily minimum temperatures for November 8, and it’s safe to say more records will likely be set tomorrow.