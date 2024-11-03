8 spectacular things to do in Calgary this week: November 4 to 8

With the winter weather slowly hitting Calgary, we’re looking for fun things to do that don’t necessarily require us to be outside.

From the adult-only Taboo Show to the Telus Spark Science Centre, here are eight fantastic things you can do in Calgary this week. After all, why should the weekend have all the fun?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luna’z Lenz (@lunazlenz)

What: Spend your Friday evening child-free at the incredible Taboo show. This over-18 event features an upscale adult playground that is “dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, encouraging romance, personal betterment and all things Taboo.” There’s everything from provocative and educational seminars to fashion shows and live demonstrations. If you’re looking for an exciting and scandalous evening, you won’t want to miss this event!

When: Friday, November 8, at 5 pm until midnight, Saturday, November 9, at 5 pm to midnight, and Sunday, November 10, at noon to 5 pm

Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Individual single day passes are $36.90; Couples single day passes are $64.32; VIP Weekend Shopping Passes are $126.13

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Hitmen (@whlhitmen)

What: Get into the competitive spirit this week by grabbing a ticket to the Calgary Hitmen’s game against the Red Deer Rebels. Cheer on our players as they speed across the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome this Monday!

When: November 4 at 6 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Tickets start at $18; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Bamboozle your brain this week at the Telus Spark Science Centre. You can spend your day at its Digital Immersion Gallery and watch its jaw-dropping shows at the Infinity Dome. There’s so much to do here, the time will fly!

When: Sundays to Fridays from 9 am to 4 pm; Saturdays from 9 am to 7 pm

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Various tickets are available; tickets can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: Break up your workweek by enjoying a three-course meal while the Jubilations Theatre takes you on a whirlwind journey through the 60s and 70s with its latest show, All Those Rolling Stones.

When: Opens on October 26 and runs until January 11, 2025

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Market (@crossroadsmarketyyc)

What: Beat the weekend crowds at the Crossroads Farmers’ Market this Friday. Wander through the amazing stalls and grab some delicious produce, meats, bread, or cheese to make the ultimate Friday night meal.

When: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Vintage car lovers won’t want to miss this spot. The Gasoline Alley Museum has a huge collection of antique vehicles and oil and gas-related artifacts across three floors, and it’s the perfect trip to step back into the world of old automobiles.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Tickets start at $14.95 for adults (16+) and $8.95 for children (3-15) and can be purchased here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plant (@plantshopyyc)

What: Spend your weeknight taking a break from screens with one of the amazing DIY workshops at Plant. You can start your journey into botany by learning how to create your own wreath and terrarium or how to draw plants — the choice is yours!

Visit a cute bookstore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slow Burn Books (@slowburn.books)

What: As the days get shorter, we can’t wait to curl up under a blanket with a good book. There are so many great bookshops around the city to fill your bags with gripping adventure tales or steamy romance novels. Whatever the genre, you’re bound to find a book you can’t put down.