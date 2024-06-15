8 terrific things to do in Calgary this week: June 17 to 21

We’re already over halfway through June, which means Stampede is right around the corner and there are already some awesome Western-themed events coming up!

From vintage markets where you can thrift the perfect Stampede fit to a massive seafood boil on the longest day of the year, some great events are happening in Calgary this week.

If you’re looking for the perfect way to kick off the summer season, here are eight events we think are worth adding to your calendar.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience just came to Calgary, and prepare to be enchanted! There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here

Summer Solstice Seafood Boil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dorian Hotel (@thedorianhotel)

What: If you love seafood and struggle living in the Prairies, this seafood boil will give you the perfect opportunity to chow down on some fresh seafood. Get ready to indulge in a feast of lobster, crab, shrimp, mussels, and all the fixings!

When: June 21 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Dorian — 525 5th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $150 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Le Petit Chef

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Seconds Collective Market

#calgary #vintagemarket #calgarystampede #yycevents @secondscollective Hey Calgary! Seconds presents: The SECOND Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth 🤠 This June, we are teaming up with 17th Ave to bring you some of the best vintage + secondhand western wear! Seconds has hand selected over 30 vendors to bring you our largest market yet! Dust off those boots and mosey on down to Tomkins Park – in the heart of 17th Ave! Friday, June 21st 4-10pm Saturday, June 22nd 12-6pm Sunday, June 23rd 12-6pm Follow @ seconds.collective on IG for more details! #yyc #thrifting @17thavesw ♬ original sound – Secondscollective

What: Seconds Collective has teamed up with a bunch of local businesses to bring affordable and sustainable Western fashion to downtown streets this summer. It is the collective’s largest market yet with over 30 vendors scheduled to attend.

When: June 21 from 4 to 10 pm; June 22 to 23 from noon to 6 pm

Where: Tomkins Park — 17th Avenue and 8th Street SW

Price: FREE

Giddy Up Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍒ugh.itsvintage🍒 (@ugh.itsvintage)

What: There’s a second opportunity to check out a vintage market if you’re looking for something to do mid-week. The Giddy Up Market will be full of boots, bolos and beer, so get ready for an awesome evening.

When: June 19 from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Ol’ Beautiful Brewing — 1103 12th Street SE

Price: FREE

Single Live-Matched Games Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret RSVP (@secretrsvp)

What: If you’re tired of dating apps, you might find your perfect match at this singles event in Calgary. Don’t worry about awkward silences, there are some fun games to play over drinks while flirting with someone who catches your eye.

When: June 22 from 7 to 10 pm

Where: 3953 University Avenue NW

Price: $35 plus fees and can be purchased online here

AI: More Than Human

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, this exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine! This week, you can also check out the adults-only night for themed drinks, talks and so much more!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

Curiosities and Oddities Tour at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: If you’re a history nerd, this weekly behind-the-scenes tour will give you a glimpse into lesser-known histories around one of Calgary’s most popular parks. The tour will stop at several exhibits around the “Historical Village, from the Prince House to Wing Chong Laundry, and dive into the peculiar stories behind artifacts hiding in plain sight.”

When: June 12, starting at 7 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 plus GST and can be purchased here