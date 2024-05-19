8 terrific things to do in Calgary this week: May 20 to 24
As we come out of the long weekend, you might be looking for ways to keep the excitement going with some fun things to do this week.
The good news is that there are a ton of things happening around the city, from theme park openings to a throwback dinner theatre.
Whether you’re looking for something to fill your day or a fun activity after work, these are 10 events happening in Calgary worth adding to your calendar.
Visit Heritage Park
What: Heritage Park is finally open again for the season! Get ready to experience all the local history and hop on the SS Moyie!
When: Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: General admission is $34.95, and tickets for youth aged 3 to 15 are $22.95 and can be purchased online here
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
What: Calling all Simon and Garfunkel fans, this immersive concert-style dinner theatre chronicles the journey of the iconic music duo.
When: May 24 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at $48.50 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Calaway Park
What: If you’re looking for a place to get your adrenaline pumping this weekend, Calaway Park is open for the season, so you can hop on a roller coaster or bumper cars.
When: Open for the season on May 18
Where: 245033 Range Road 33
Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49
Free line dancing at Ranchman’s
What: This class is for both experts and beginners to help them get into a swinging mood. To add to the fun, there’s also a happy hour starting at 5 pm!
When: Thursdays at 9 pm
Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail South
Tickets: FREE
Walking tour at the Confluence
What: If you want to learn more about the area where The Confluence (formerly Fort Calgary) sits, check out this one-hour walking tour! It goes on rain or shine, so come prepared for the weather.
When: May 22 at 2 pm
Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $10 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Jubilations Dinner Theatre: Journey to the 80s
What: Head to Jubilations Dinner Theatre this weekend for a funky 80s night. If you’ve got some younger kids, you can also check out the Jubilations Junior show Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles.
When: March 30 to June 1
Where: 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Adult tickets are $75.95, and tickets for kids under 12 are $44.95 and can be purchased online here
Downhill karting
What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.
When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here
Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here
Violins of Hope
What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust.
When: May 3 to June 13
Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE
Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here