8 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: November 20 to 24

It’s another week full of Christmas events and so much more in Calgary, and we can’t wait to try some of these eight things happening around the city.

From Christmas lights and markets to concerts and more, these are the events you’ll want to have on your radar.

Holiday gnome making

What: For a “natural” spin on the classic Christmas gnome, check out this workshop offering an adorable take on a favourite decoration. All gnomes will be created using evergreens, with the option to incorporate holiday accessories and fairy lights.

When: November 23, 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Flower Aura by Natasha Floral Studio – 403 Forge Road SE

Price: $70.56 and can be purchased online here

In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff

What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive storytelling experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.

Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff

When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, 4:30 to 9:30 pm

Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.

Hot Chocolate Trail

What: While you’re checking out the stunning light displays, you can stay warm and satisfy your sweet tooth by trying a drink on the town’s Hot Chocolate Trail. There are limited-edition drinks offered specially for this event. For a full list of participating spots and hot chocolate offerings, click here.

Where: Restaurants and cafés throughout Banff

When: November 17 to December 31

Price: Varies

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

What: Visit Telus Spark this week and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays, while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”

When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark, 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids, $26 for adults, and can be purchased online here

Spruce Meadows 2023 International Christmas Market

What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season and starting this past weekend. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.

When: November 17 to 19, November 24 to 26, and December 1 to 3

Time: Fridays from noon to 8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here

The Cat Empire in concert

What: The Cat Empire is nothing if not groovy. Their sound is incredibly unique, with a fun mix of jazz and funk. The Australian band has a major fanbase in Calgary that is probably counting down the days until their show.

When: November 24, 7 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Drive NW

Tickets: Tickets start at $88 for general admission and can be purchased online here

Zoolights

What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gun! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spinoff musical, complete with a full-course meal until mid-January.

When: October 28, 2023, to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults at $49.95 for kids ages 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.