Terrifying found-footage horror film "The Outwaters" is coming to Alberta (TRAILER)

The terrifying found-footage horror film The Outwaters is coming to Alberta, with screenings set for Edmonton and Calgary.

The indie film has made waves recently thanks to some reviews calling it “one of the scariest movies ever made” and a “masterful found footage death dream.”

A film so disturbing, it honestly sent chills through my body on multiple occasions. Certain images are branded on my retina, ready to haunt me for years to come. #TheOutwaters isn’t your standard horror film, but sure knows how to exceed your expectations. What the actual fuck. https://t.co/cbaBW60glj — Seth Bob-Omb (@TheFlemishSeth) February 7, 2023

The film’s synopsis states that “memory cards unearthed in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert tell the story of four travellers who vanished during a sun-drenched camping trip. One night, everything changes when the foursome is sent on a mind-bending voyage of unrelenting terror into a world of darkness that no human was ever meant to see.”

It currently has a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 17 reviews, as of Wednesday, February 7.

The film is now doing a limited release across the United States and Canada, with both YYC and YEG getting in on the fun.

If you want to check out the film for yourself, it will be at the Metro Cinema in Edmonton starting February 10 and the Globe Cinema in Calgary starting February 9.

Horror films have been enjoying massive success lately, including Edmonton’s very own Skinamarink.

So enjoy the popcorn and pop into the next screening of The Outwaters— if you aren’t too afraid, that is.