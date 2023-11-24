Calgary Surge moving to Saddledome for one game in 2024

The Calgary Surge will be taking over the Scotiabank Saddledome next spring.

Well, at least for one night.

On Thursday, the city’s Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) franchise announced that they’ll be hosting an upcoming home game at the city’s NHL arena, set to be played next May.

“There is definitely a sense of pride in bringing hometown basketball back to the Dome,” said Jason Ribeiro, vice-chairman and president of the Calgary Surge. “We are incredibly excited to take all the best elements from our inaugural season and reintroduce ourselves to the city-at-large through a one-night-only, premier sports and entertainment event.”

While they don’t have an exact date yet, they’ll be playing their home opener of the 2024 regular season at the venue.

“We have been blown away by how Calgarians have rallied behind our basketball team, and

are thrilled to bring the energy and excitement of the Calgary Surge to the heart of our city at the Scotiabank Saddledome,” added Usman Tahir Jutt, chairman of the Calgary Surge.

“This venue holds a special place in the hearts of Calgary sports fans, and we are eager to create a memorable moment for our supporters to start off the 2024 season.”

Fans interested in signing up for more info about tickets for the game can do so here.

The Surge’s regular home arena is the WinSport Events Centre, where they played in 2023 for their inaugural season after moving to Alberta from Guelph, Ontario. Calgary went 7-2 at home in their first year in the city, advancing all the way to the CEBL championship game in Vancouver, where they fell to the Scarborough Shooting Stars.