6 ways you can support your local businesses this holiday season

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the City of Calgary is running its Support Local YYC campaign to highlight the benefits of supporting local businesses during the holiday season.

Small businesses account for over 95% of businesses in Calgary, according to the government of Alberta, and help generate four times more economic activity than large corporations. Supporting local means businesses thrive and grow, and supporting local jobs ensures more money stays in the community.

A study by Statistics Canada shows that small businesses have been struggling this year. And, while the majority of Canadians agree that shopping locally is important, according to a report by the Retail Council of Canada, only 42% plan to shop at local retailers this year.

While Calgarians are encouraged to support local businesses throughout the whole year, the holiday season is one of the best times to do it.

Beyond just buying a local retailer’s products, here are a few ways you can support your local businesses during the holiday season.

Explore local shops and services

The convenience of big-box stores and major online retailers is tempting, especially around the rush of the holidays. But if you never step outside your comfort zone, how will you know about the businesses in your area?

Outside of engaging with your local community about where they’re shopping, the internet is an amazing resource to see where other Calgarians are shopping locally. Following the City’s hashtag, #SupportLocalYYC, will give you some inspiration on where others are shopping this holiday season.

Many popular local businesses also offer products at some of the major retailers. So if using them is unavoidable, try searching for products made in your area.

Make your wish list local

There are also plenty of swaps you can make to your already crafted list to help drive support to local businesses. Instead of sending a link to that book you’ve been eyeing through a major online retailer, send a link from a local bookstore. Looking for a new outfit? Get some looks from local clothing shops in your area.

Whether you’re preparing for an office gift swap or creating a list for your family, adding local businesses to your holiday wish list will not only give them business but will also drive interest for your gifter to purchase something themselves.

Buying gift cards to use later

We’ve all waited till the last minute to buy gifts, but nothing says, “I forgot” than a gift card to a big coffee retail chain. According to a report by the Retail Council of Canada, 44% of Canadians will be looking to purchase gift cards this season, with 15% spending more on gift cards than they did last year.

Buying a gift card from a local business can show that you’ve put a little more thought into a gift, helping cover up any forgetful fumbles. A physical card is always more meaningful, but if you’re running very behind, many businesses offer an option to buy gift cards on their websites.

Leaving positive reviews

The internet is a powerful place, and shopping at a local business can be won or lost with their online reviews. While we usually only remember to leave a review for that rude waiter who left a hair in your soup, it’s important to give small businesses some love online.

If you’ve enjoyed a product or had a friendly experience with their staff, take the time to tell them, and others. Usually, shop staff will have some recommendations on where you should leave the review online for the most positive impact, as not all review websites are created equally for every business.

Subscribing to mailing lists and social media

Numbers matter — especially for businesses. The larger the following, the more credible the business. Giving a local business a follow on social media will help increase its visibility online and show people that you support them.

Local businesses may also offer mailing lists to help you stay connected to them in a more direct way. Whether it’s the first access to their most popular products or special discount codes, there are usually perks in signing up to these email lists.

Sharing your favourite businesses with your community

One of the most helpful ways to share a local business is to spread the word throughout your community. The majority of people find their favourite local small businesses through word of mouth, according to a survey in Businesswire.

So talk to your friends and family to help drive some business to your local favs. The City of Calgary has also made it easier for Calgarians to spread the word about local businesses, shops, and restaurants they love using the hashtag #SupportLocalYYC.

For more information on how you can support local businesses, visit the City of Calgary’s Support Local website.