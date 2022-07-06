The traditional Stampede Pancake Breakfast is officially returning to these two shopping centres

Stampede breakfasts are synonymous with the Calgary Stampede, the 100-year-old event that showcases North America’s top rodeo talent as real-life cowboys and cowgirls compete in saddle bronco, ladies barrel racing, tie-down roping, and bull riding.

Just watching the high-octane stunts on display — and visiting the vast array of music, agriculture, and food events over the 10-day event (from July 8 to 17) — requires stamina. What better way to prepare for a day sampling all that Stampede has to offer than by having a hearty breakfast and basking in family-friendly fun?

A 60-year Stampede tradition

Cadillac Fairview (CF) has been serving up its famous Stampede Breakfast for 60 years and the event is back in its traditional form at both CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall after being altered the past two years due to the pandemic.

“For more than 60 years, CF has extended a seat at the breakfast table to Calgarians as part of the unofficial kick-off to the Stampede,” said Cam Gresko, vice president of operations, Cadillac Fairview in a press release. “Our breakfasts are iconic to many residents who join us year after year at our two Calgary shopping centres. For some, the Stampede experience isn’t complete without a pancake breakfast and we’re looking forward to welcoming the community to mark this memorable tradition.”

Don your cowboy hat and get yourself and the whole family to CF Chinook Centre on Saturday, July 9 from 7 am to 11 am, and then CF Market Mall on Tuesday, July 12 from 9 am to 11 am. Breakfast is served rain or shine in the east parking lot at both locations — so dress for the weather.

Guests at CF Chinook Centre will be serenaded by live music from Craig Moritz, The Heels, and Jake Mathews. Entertainment for CF Market Mall diners will be provided in partnership with the Stampede Caravan.

In true Stampede spirit, CF Chinook Centre will be following their usual practice of donating to a local charity. This year, the recipient will be Alberta Children’s Hospital and a cheque will be presented to them during the July 9 breakfast.

After enjoying your breakfast, why not take the opportunity to do a bit of shopping? Shoppers who spend $100 or more at CF Chinook Centre or CF Market Mall will receive a complimentary $10 CF SHOP! card® when they visit Guest Services with their receipts — not that we needed the extra incentive to don a whole new look, but we’re here for this. Retailers at both locations will also be celebrating Stampede with exciting promotions, in-store experiences, and one-of-a-kind products over the course of the 10-day event.

To find out more about the annual Stampede Breakfast, or to see the wide range of retailers that operate from each location, visit the CF Chinook website and the CF Market Mall website.