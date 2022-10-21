Snowtober: Warnings are in place for parts of Alberta with snow on the way

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.



It has been a wickedly gorgeous fall for Alberta, but the warm weather seems to be shifting with snow on its way for some areas this weekend.

Large portions of western and southern Alberta look to be getting a dusting; however, some parts of the Rockies may be hit hard enough that Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for some spots.

The federal weather agency says heavy snow will begin tonight for numerous areas, including in Kananaskis, Canmore, Okotoks, High River, Waterton Lakes National Park, and Cardston.

“The first significant snow of the season will fall this weekend, with a total of 10 to 20 cm anticipated by Sunday morning,” the warnings stated.

“Rain showers or snow flurries today will change to snow and intensify this evening.”

Environment Canada cautioned people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, and take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

The Weather Network says snowfall could reach as far east as the QE2 this weekend, with areas across the southeastern portion of the province likely seeing just rain for the majority of the system.

So, there you have it. If you are curious, we got in touch with Environment and Climate Change Canada to see when the first significant snowfall occurs in Edmonton and Calgary. The data might surprise you!