Snowvember is here: Up to 30 cm of snow expected in parts of Alberta by tomorrow

It’s a snowy start to November for some parts of Alberta, with up to 30 cm of snow forecasted to fall by Wednesday evening.

Numerous snowfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for western and southern Alberta, with heavy snow through today into tomorrow.

The snowfall warning is in place for numerous cities including the City of Calgary, Kananaskis-Canmore, Okotoks-High River-Claresholm, and Airdrie.

“Snow will begin this morning along the Rockies and spread eastward during the day. Ten to 20 cm of snow is expected by Wednesday evening with the potential for more than 30 cm over mountain areas,” the warning stated.

Environment Canada added that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

It’s suggested that motorists take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

A snowfall warning for the northwestern portion of the province is calling for heavy snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

“Snow will fall throughout the day and end this evening,” the warning for High Level – Rainbow Lake – Fort Vermilion – Mackenzie Highway stated.