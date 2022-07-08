NewsWeather

Laine Mitchell
Jul 8 2022, 4:02 pm
Severe storms are expected to form on Alberta's foothills today
Carol Provins/Shutterstock

Alberta can expect another active weather day on Friday, with severe thunderstorms forecasted to develop on the province’s foothills.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is expecting the main threats from today’s storms to be large hail and strong winds this afternoon.

The area predicted to see these storms runs from the Whitecourt area to just northwest of Calgary.

The most severe threat is in central Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada issued multiple severe thunderstorm watches for central Alberta Friday morning, calling for “conditions that are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

The thunderstorms are expected to develop over portions of central Alberta today, and a few of these thunderstorms will become severe.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.

On Tuesday, Alberta saw three tornadoes touch down, with another suspected tornado damaging multiple homes northwest of Calgary on Thursday.

