These 5 awesome attractions have been added to this Calgary neighbourhood

Yeah, good schools and clean streets are definitely factors that lend to a great neighbourhood, but if we’re being honest, what really makes us excited to live somewhere is having inclusive and engaging community events for everyone to attend.

So it’s a great thing for those who live in Calgary’s Seton neighbourhood by Brookfield Residential — or anyone considering a move to the area — that the Seton Homeowners Association (HOA) has brought a ton of fantastic events to town to bring neighbours together, from outdoor movie nights to food trucks Fridays and so much more.

Let’s look at some of the top attractions happening in our backyards thanks to the Seton HOA, shall we?

Movie nights in the park

Nothing says summer like taking it all outside — including the movies. Over the summer months, residents had the opportunity to head over to the Seton playground on select evenings to catch featured motion pictures under the stars.

The Seton HOA provided the popcorn and residents brought their blankets and chairs to create their ideal setup in front of the big screen and enjoy the show (and the fresh air).

Food truck Fridays

Say no more — we’re in. But honestly, what could be better than choosing from an array of eats from local Calgary food truck vendors? We’ve answered our own question: when extra activities are also thrown into the mix.

Food truck Fridays in Seton, on top of boasting lots of great food options, also tend to feature additional entertainment such as mini golf or live music. Consider your Friday plans set.

Shakespeare on the Go

Love the theatre, or just having a fun, out-of-the-ordinary activity to do in your neighbourhood? Over the summer, Seton was a host location for the Shakespeare on the Go outdoor performances — a great way to catch emerging artists practicing their craft and providing you with a little family-friendly entertainment.

The brand-new skate park

As of June 2022, the neighbourhood of Seton added a brand-new skate park on the corner of 202 Avenue SE and Seton Road SE that’s ideal for anyone looking to shred after school or work. The Seton HOA even hosted a grand opening party for the park that consisted of a skate competition, food, and prizes. Sounds pretty sweet, hey?

Celebrating pride and inclusivity

Along with various other Pride events and activations happening around Calgary, the Seton HOA added a splash of colour to the sidewalk next to the playground for everyone to enjoy.

Quite honestly, it seems it would be difficult to have a boring lifestyle in Seton. It’s no wonder the community by Brookfield Residential won Community of the Year at the 2021 BILD Calgary Regions Awards — and it seems to only keep getting better with more ways to connect with friends constantly being added to the area.

To learn more about the events happening in Seton, visit thesetonexperience.com and visit the area for yourself.