Second COVID-19 booster available for Albertan adults starting tomorrow

The province announced Tuesday that Albertan adults will be eligible for their second COVID-19 booster as of July 20.

Albertans 18 years and older will be able to book their second booster shot if it has been at least five months since their last shot.

Alberta Minister of Health Jason Copping says this is about helping at-risk people while keeping numbers low.

“As we continue to live with COVID, vaccines remain critical to lowering your risk of severe outcomes and protecting our health-care system. Albertans are encouraged to continue to get their first booster and to consider their unique circumstances when making choices about a second booster.”

They say the Omicron BA.5 variant is the most common strain in Alberta right now. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the best way to deal with new variants is to stay up to date on vaccines.

“We know that new variants of the COVID-19 virus will continue to emerge, and the best form of defence continues to be prevention. I urge all Albertans who have not already done so to access their first booster dose to help lower their risk of infection and severe outcomes and to carefully consider their own risk factors when making choices about when to get a second booster of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Albertans can book their appointments online or by calling 811. Select pharmacies will be accepting walk-in appointments.