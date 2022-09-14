Here’s our guide to unlocking the ultimate Scene+ points earning weekend in Calgary

Let’s face it, weekends tend to be jam-packed with outings and activities.

With endless options for things to see and do, we figured we should be making the most of our weekends — which often involve some spending. Thankfully the Scotiabank®* American Express® Card helps us narrow down our options with ways to earn perks while we spend. How ideal?

When a credit card provider allows us to earn up to 10,000 bonus Scene+™ points within the first year (which equals up to $100 towards travel), we sit up and take notice.

That’s exactly what’s on offer (until October 31, 2022) with the Scotiabank®* American Express® no-fee credit card which also allows users to earn two Scene+™ points for every $1 spent on eligible grocery, dining, entertainment, gas, daily transit, and select streaming services purchased. Cardmembers will also earn one Scene+™ point on other everyday purchases.

Given weekends are the perfect time to gather as many points as you can, we’ve curated the ultimate weekend guide in Calgary to ensure you’re doing the activities that will earn you extra.

Calgary’s Inner City Brewing is a great pit stop to get the weekend started, offering delicious craft beer, brewed in the heart of downtown Calgary. And you can enjoy your Friday evening guilt-free because, as a Scotiabank®* American Express® Card member, you’ll earn two Scene+™ points for every $1 spent.

Get your Saturday off to a fun start by earning two Scene+™ points for every $1 you spend at the Deerfoot Rec Room, where you can choose from next-generation driving simulation, virtual gaming, shuffleboard, ping pong, arcade games, and pool tables. And, as a frequent Rec Room visitor, you’ll earn exclusive privileges like front-of-the-line access, advanced tickets, upgrades, and exclusive experiences — allowing you to really bump up your numbers. And don’t forget to use your Scene+™ membership card too — you will earn one point for every $1 spent at The Rec Room. By using both your Scotiabank®* American Express® Card and Scene+™ membership, you can easily earn points two ways at once.

Set off early Sunday in your rental car with Scene+™ Travel, powered by Expedia, and check out the Iceline Trail in Yoho National Park — a 15 km out-and-back trail which is a very popular area for backpacking, camping, and hiking. When you book a car rental through Scene+™ Travel, Powered by Expedia, you earn three points for every $1 spent.

It’s safe to say you’ll be hungry after your efforts, so we recommend rounding off the weekend, and recovering from your hike, with a tasty bite at Lil Empire Burger — while earning two points for every $1 spent.

There you have it, a weekend guide that maximizes Scotiabank®* American Express® Card members’ Scene+™ points earning power — with no annual fee.

To learn more about the Scotiabank®* American Express® Card or to apply, visit the Scotiabank® website here. To find out about how to earn and redeem points, check out the Scotiabank® Scene+™ rewards page.