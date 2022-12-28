"Saddledome is falling down": Oilers fans troll Flames with creative song

A group of 12 hard-hat-wearing Edmonton Oilers fans got creative when trolling their provincial rivals on Tuesday.

Oilers fans have bragging rights over the Calgary Flames by virtue of winning the Battle of Alberta playoff series last spring. But they can gloat when it comes to arena construction projects, too.

Rogers Place opened more than six years ago, and has been a smashing success for the Oilers ever since. Meanwhile in Calgary, where arena talks have stalled on multiple occasions, there are seemingly threats of smashing concrete from the aging Scotiabank Saddledome.

A group of Oilers fans in attendance for Tuesday’s Flames-Oilers game wore hard hats, presumably for their protection, while singing a creative song, captured by @post.cologne29 on Instagram.

“The Saddledome is falling down, falling down, falling down,” the visiting fans sang from the Saddledome’s cheap seats. “The Saddledome is falling down, wear your construction hats.”

The Oilers went on to win the game 2-1, and hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference by a single point over the Flames. Sadly, Tuesday’s game was already the final Battle of Alberta for this season, unless Calgary and Edmonton meet again in the playoffs.

The Oilers won the season series, winning two of the three games, with every one decided by just a single goal.