Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright announces Calgary solo show

Looking for the next concert to add to your calendar? Calgary is set to host a slew of incredible artists in the coming months — among them is Rufus Wainwright, the legendary New York-born, Montreal-raised singer, songwriter, and composer.

The artist who, by the way, has collaborated with Elton John, Robbie Williams, Billy Joel, and Mark Ronson, to name a few megastars, is slated for a special solo performance at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Thursday, April 14.

Wainwright’s Calgary show will see him perform songs from his most recent Grammy- and Juno-nominated 2020 pop album, Unfollow the Rules, as well as repertoire from his past studio albums, and more.

The announcement of Wainwright’s solo show in Calgary comes hot on the heels of his successful UK band tour.

Fans can expect to hear a setlist brimming with classics by Wainwright in concert, in addition to tracks from his latest and ninth studio album, such as “Trouble in Paradise,” “Romantical Man,” “Damsel in Distress,” “Alone Time,” “Peaceful Afternoon,” and “Only the People that Love.”

“A lot of my musical references have European roots. I consider Unfollow the Rules my first fully mature album; it is like a bookend to the beginning of my career,” said Wainwright in a press release. “Experiencing music together gives me hope and confidence that we will rise above the isolating and heartbreaking experience of the past two years collectively.”

He added, “I am excited to tour North America and particularly my home country of Canada with Unfollow the Rules. I have always felt very much at home artistically there and my husband and I actually have a home in Berlin so I get to spend some time there and even play his hometown.”

Since singer-songwriter Wainwright is renowned for his energetic live performances, concert attendees can anticipate a captivating solo show in Calgary. Tickets to the all-ages event are on sale now via artscommons.ca, starting at $60.

When: Thursday, April 14

Time: 8 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall — 225 8 Avenue SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $60 — Available via artscommons.ca