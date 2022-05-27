Roundup MusicFest is officially returning to Calgary this summer

There’s no better way to celebrate the start of summer than by living your best life at an outdoor music festival.

Luckily for all of us in Calgary — or anyone enticed to make a trip here — Roundup MusicFest is coming to Shaw Millennium Park on Wednesday, June 13, with famous punk-rockers The Offspring headlining.

Accompanying the band credited for bringing punk rock into the mainstream, the American alternative group Young the Giant, three-time JUNO Award winners The Strumbellas, and West Coasters Said The Whale will also be taking the stage.

“After two long years of being unable to produce the event due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to return with one of the most relevant and current artist lineups in our more than 20-year history of producing these concerts,” says Sarah Geddes, communications director for Roundup MusicFest. “Whether you’re a fan of punk rock or a fan of alternative rock overall, you won’t want to miss this show.”

And what better place to catch each show than Shaw Millennium Park, an urban skatepark in downtown Calgary that doubles as an outdoor events venue? With its central location, prime infrastructure, transit access, green grass, and unobstructed views of the stage from virtually every spot in the park, it couldn’t be a more perfect place for this event.

After the success of the 2019 Roundup MusicFest, which saw memorable performances from Billy Idol, Blondie, the Headstones, and Doug and the Slug, it’s sure that 2022’s shows are sure to be just as stellar. And this year, a portion of the proceeds raised at the event will be donated to the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

Tickets for Roundup MusicFest are currently on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the event’s website — get ready to rock.

When: Wednesday, July 13

Time: 3 pm

Where: Shaw Millennium Park — 1220 9th Avenue SW

Tickets:Starting at $150.25 — Available via Ticketmaster