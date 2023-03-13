A 22-year-old man from Standoff faces several charges following a robbery involving a nine-year-old.

On March 11, around 4:35 pm, Coaldale RCMP said officers responded to a report of a man who had taken food from the child while displaying an axe.

Police arrived within minutes and arrested the man at a nearby residence.

No one was injured during the incident.

“The male suspect was also found to be failing to comply with conditions from a previous conviction of a similar robbery in Lethbridge,” said RCMP.

Tazzmaine Good Dagger has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was taken into custody and is due in court on March 15.