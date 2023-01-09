An exciting production delving into the life of business magnate and technology giant, Steve Jobs, is coming to Calgary Opera in February — and it’s a must-see.

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs explores the lesser-known story behind one of the most iconic figures of our time — a tragic tale of a complex and vulnerable human being on his journey from hippie idealist to tech icon.

Canadian baritone Brett Polegato takes on the role of Jobs in this imaginative work, serving as both protagonist and antagonist as he contemplates his mortality and reflects on the key events and figures in his past that influenced and inspired him.

Every scene offers new, intriguing insights into the entrepreneur’s life, demonstrating his enormous influence on communications and technology, yet never avoiding the complex, sometimes dark aspects of his personal relationships.

Composed by Mason Bates and written by librettist Mark Campbell, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs had its world premiere in 2017 at Santa Fe Opera. It sold out its initial run, adding an extra performance to accommodate the huge demand for tickets, before enjoying massive popularity across the US, and going on to win the 2019 Grammy for Best Opera Recording.

Audiences are sure to be moved by Mark Campbell’s witty narrative and thrilled by Bates’ exciting and animated score, which puts a twist on operatic music by blending guitar and contemporary instruments with traditional orchestra.

Calgary Opera is an industry leader, providing groundbreaking new works and delivering high-quality productions with captivating stories — and this opera is no exception.

Whether you’re looking for a gateway into opera, intrigued by tech and the evolution of society, or just interested in trying something new on your next date night, you won’t want to miss out on this limited event, running for three nights only!

Tickets are on sale now. Readers can use the promo code INNOVATOR23 for 20% off tickets.

When: Saturday, February 4, Wednesday, February 8, and Friday, February 10

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14 Ave NW, Calgary

Cost: Various prices, starting from $39 — available here