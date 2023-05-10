Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Grammy-award-winning folk artist Ray LaMontagne is embarking on a special new tour and luckily for fans, he’s stopping in Calgary for a one-of-a-kind performance.

Chart-topping and highly praised, the 49-year-old will bring his Just Passing Through tour across the continent with his trio this fall along with a very rare, fan-requested set list that’s determined by a voting system.

LaMontagne has released eight studio albums, six of which have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s rock album charts. In 2010, his album God Willin’ & The Creek Don’t Rise won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and his single, “Beg Steal or Borrow” was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category.

Known for his work with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, the Utah rocker averages a whopping 4.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The 29-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, September 6, with a couple of stops in Canada, including the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary on Thursday, October 5.

Dedicated fans will be excited to know that they can request their favourite song for the LaMontagne stop in their city through his website.

LaMontagne’s North American tour is sure to be a magical experience, so mark your calendars for Thursday, October 5 and grab your tickets now.

When: Thursday, October 5

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Common — 205 8 Avenue South East, Calgary

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: On sale now, ranging from $62.50 – $142.50