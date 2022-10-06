Events

It's your last chance to check out a massive pride event in Banff

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Oct 6 2022, 5:17 pm
It's your last chance to check out a massive pride event in Banff
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive
Time to celebrate and show some pride in the heart of Alberta’s Rockies: it’s your last chance to hit up the Banff Pride Festival.

The 11-day festival kicked off on Friday, September 30, and runs until October 10, with plenty of events going on in and around the Banff townsite.

Last weekend included a wicked party at a horse stable with tons of live music and dancing, and a rager at Rose & Crown thanks to Hot Mess.

Highlights coming up include a Friday night kiki presented by WERK x TFD featuring Canada’s Drag Race star Stephanie Prince, a mountain top drag show, a pride party with a TON of big name drag race susperstars on Saturday, and of course, a good ole drag brunch on Sunday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @banffpride

Numerous hotels are also offering deals for the event, with up to 20% off the best available rate during the festival. Access to those deals can be found here.

So, there you have it. If you are in Banff over the coming days and are looking for something to do, there are a ton of wicked events before Banff Pride 2022 calls it a wrap!

Banff Pride

When: September 30 to October 10, 2022
Where: Various venues around Banff

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
