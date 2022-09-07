The municipality of Jasper is urging people that now is not the time to visit the townsite, as the area undergoes power restoration due to the Chetamon wildfire.

The town provided an update from ATCO Wednesday morning, saying that power to half of Jasper was restored late last evening.

At the last tally, there were 18 structures damaged due to the wildfire, and ATCO expects to have a complete analysis of the impact on its infrastructure by this evening.

Once ATCO can complete the total assessment of the damage, it will enact its infrastructure rebuild plan.

“Rebuilding of the transmission infrastructure can take up to several weeks, and residents and businesses can expect to be on generator power during this time,” ATCO added.

“Now is not the time to visit the townsite of Jasper,” the municipality stated.

“We will be happy to welcome visitors back to Jasper once ATCO has been able to repair the main transmission line.”

The Reception Centre at the Jasper Activity Centre has expanded services today in response to the evolving power situation. From 8 am to 8 pm, residents will find:

information from Parks Canada, ATCO and the municipality;

charging stations to power devices;

free hot soup is being served from 12-3 pm while quantities last

access to a microwave; and

access to a hot shower as availability allows.

On Wednesday, safe flying conditions allowed fire specialists to fly above the entire perimeter and accurately update the blaze’s size to approximately 5,500 hectares.

Numerous campgrounds in the area have also been shuttered due to the blaze, including Miette, Wabasso, Jonas, and Kerkeslin campgrounds, now closed for the season.

Whistlers and Wapiti campgrounds are closed from September 7 through 11 due to the fire.